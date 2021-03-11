France centre Virimi Vakatawa back to fitness in time for ‘Le Crunch’

Racing 92 star Virimi Vakatawa has recovered from injury to take his place in the France XV to face England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Vakatawa partners Gael Fickou at centre in a side that shows four changes from the team that defeated Ireland in Dublin in Round Two of the Six Nations.

Gabin Villiere’s injury, which has ruled him out for the remainder of the tournament, sees Teddy Thomas start on the right wing with Damian Penaud shifting across to take Villiere’s place on the left.

Up front, Bernard le Roux’s absence opens the door for Romain Taofifenua at lock, while Dylan Cretin is preferred to Anthony Jelonch in the back-row.

On the bench, there are several returnees, including hooker Camille Chat, talented young prop Jean-Baptiste Gros and the Toulouse playmaker Romain Ntamack – back from the fractured jaw he suffered in action against Bordeaux-Begles in December.

Les Bleus are still unbeaten in the Six Nations and will look to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive by overcoming a struggling England side.

And how much political capital has Bernard Laporte cashed in to spare the France team from sanctions after their Covid outbreak? | @Jamesonrugbyhttps://t.co/S6MPhimwum — The Rugby Paper (@TheRugbyPaper) March 9, 2021

France team to play England in the 2021 Six Nations

France: 15 Brice Dulin, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Damian Penaud, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont; 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 4 Romain Taofifenua, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Dylan Cretin, 7 Charles Ollivon (c), 8 Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Cyril Cazeaux, 20 Cameron Woki, 21 Anthony Jelonch, 22 Baptiste Serin, 23 Romain Ntamack