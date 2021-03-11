Joey Carbery to return from long injury lay-off for Munster

Ireland fly-half Joey Carbery will start a rugby match for the first time in 14 months this weekend when Munster take on Scarlets in the PRO14.

Carbery, 25, was instructed to take an indefinite leave from playing duties last August having initially injured his ankle at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Monitored on the eve of the 2020 Six Nations, Carbery was determined to require surgery on his ankle, which had not healed to the degree the province’s medical staff had expected.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and IRFU performance director David Nucifora have been at the centre of discussions with Munster head coach Johann van Graan on Carbery’s return.

“A serious injury like his can heal in different ways and now that we’re moving into the return to rugby stage the ankle isn’t where it should be in hitting those next markers,” van Graan said last August.

“David (Nucifora), Andy (Farrell) and I spoke with Joey last week and all want what’s best for him. We know his standing in the province and Irish rugby and how important he is to us all. Our priority is to look after him. He is a young man with huge sporting talent and a bright future, we are here to support Joey at every stage giving him the time he needs.”

After marking his return as a replacement in Munster’s last two matches against Cardiff Blues and Connacht, Carbery will now jump into the No.10 shirt for the visit of Scarlets on Friday night.

His inclusion by van Graan pushes JJ Hanrahan outside to the centre with Damian de Allende.