Penaud wings in to combat aerial bombardment

By JAMES HARRINGTON

FRANCE had expected Johnny Sexton-launched high bombs and precision Conor Murray mortar shells to pour down on their back three at a rainsoaked and windswept Aviva today as they look for a first win in Dublin since 2011.

And so, they have adapted. Head coach Fabien Galthie bent his own guidelines to tinker with a winning formula. Damian Penaud’s all-out confidence in the air got him the nod over Teddy Thomas, who switches to the bench after his two tries and one assist against Italy.

“Teddy had a very good match in Rome, he performed very well,” Galthie, below, said. “The...