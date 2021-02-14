Scotland 24-25 Wales: Louis ignites the blue touch paper to rocket Wales to top of the table

By PETER JACKSON
WALES stand defiantly astride the Six Nations table this morning, put there against all the odds by their youngest player’s electrifying reaction to another crisis.
Louis Rees-Zammit dared to turn a lost cause into a winning one with an irresistible concoction of pace and imagination rarely seen from a Test novice since Keith Jarrett stepped straight out of school and routed England almost single-handedly at the Arms Park more than half a century ago.
Jarrett, then 18, has been residing in the rugby Pantheon ever since.
In the course of giving England’s conquerors both barre...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login