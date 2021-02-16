Bath will have to wait until summer on Danny Cipriani

BATH have emerged as the favourites to land former England international Danny Cipriani, but it looks like they will have to wait until next season to lure him to The Rec.

Cipriani has been out of the game since leaving Bath’s arch West Country rivals Gloucester in December and has been thinking over his options.

Capped 16 times by England, Cipriani headed for the exit at Kingsholm in December with Gloucester swiftly announcing Adam Hastings as his replacement.

“After much deliberation, I have decided to leave Gloucester,” Cipriani wrote on Twitter at the time. “I have mixed emotions abo...