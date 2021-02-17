Junior Bok star Juarno Augustus signs six-figure salary at Saints

NORTHAMPTON Saints have lured rising South African star Juarno Augustus from the Stormers to Franklin’s Gardens for next season.

Former Springbok U20 international Augustus, 23, was named Player of the Tournament at the U20 World Cup Finals three years ago.

Blindside understands that Augustus has agreed an initial two-year deal with the option for a third year and will be paid around £180,000 a year by the Saints.

The signing of Augustus is likely to cause raised eyebrows in the Saints dressing room because clubs have been forced to reduce the salary cap to £5m for this season and next.

A...