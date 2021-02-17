Newcastle have second-straight match cancelled due to positive tests

Newcastle have had their trip to Worcester Warriors cancelled after a number of Falcons players returned positive tests from the latest round of Covid-19 screening.

Falcons say a ‘small number’ of players have been notified of their results ahead of this weekend’s Premiership clash at Sixways.

It becomes the second-consecutive match that Newcastle have been unable to fulfill, after their trip to Northampton Saints last weekend was also cancelled.

Premiership Rugby said that, in consultation with Public Health England and the Professional Rugby Testing Oversight Group, the match has been cancelled and Newcastle training has been halted, with the next round of testing taking place next Monday.

Worcester versus Newcastle becomes the seventh match of the Premiership season to be cancelled for Covid-related reasons.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: “The health and safety of players, management, staff and match officials is our priority, and we wish those who have tested positive at the Falcons a safe and speedy recovery.

“Newcastle Falcons had a small number of positive tests last week, and this has been followed by more this week and the halting of team training, so the match at Sixways Stadium – scheduled for this Saturday – cannot go ahead.

“Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved, and we would ask everyone to respect their privacy.”

Newcastle’s next scheduled Premiership match is at home to Harlequins on February 27.

Under Premiership Rugby regulations, a panel will now be convened to determine points allocation from the cancelled Worcester versus Newcastle game, with the Warriors likely to receive four points and the Falcons two.

The five other Premiership fixtures scheduled for this weekend are expected to go ahead as planned – Bath v Gloucester, Harlequins v Sale, Exeter v Northampton, Leicester v Wasps, and Sunday’s clash between London Irish and Bristol.