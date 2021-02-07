I fancy Wales… if they can claim these key battles

SHANE WILLIAMS
WALES AND LIONS LEGEND
Harrier: Tomos Williams must get under Conor Murray’s skin
Which statistic is going to light you up most - that Wales have lost the last four games to Ireland or that Ireland haven’t won a Six Nations game in Cardiff since 2013? Lies, damned lies and statistics.
The truth, however, is that the Irish will come into the game today as the form team and will be expected to put even more pressure on Wayne Pivac by making it five in a row. The reality might be a little different. Beware any Welsh team with its back to th...
