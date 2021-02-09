England welcome back Sinckler and Vunipola ahead of shot at redemption

England boss Eddie Jones has made two changes to his 28-man squad to face Italy next Saturday in round two of the Six Nations.

Off the pace last weekend, the defending champions were resoundingly beaten 11-6 by Scotland at Twickenham.

Jones claimed in the aftermath that it was a loss which England could never atone for. Nevertheless, he has taken action following the setback, making two changes ahead of their next outing versus the Azzurri.

A statement from the RFU read: “Eddie Jones has made two changes to his England squad for the 2021 Guinness Six Nations.

“Kyle Sinckler and Mako Vunipola have joined the 28-player tournament squad, as England prepare for Saturday’s game against Italy at Twickenham Stadium (2.15pm KO). Harry Williams and Tom West have returned to their clubs.”

Scotland had not won a match at Twickenham since 1983, but had an early try for Duhan van der Merwe aided and abetted by England’s indiscipline as they conceded 16 penalties.

In front of the media, Jones was irritable in the aftermath when quizzed on his team’s failings, his snappy answers including ‘everyone is a good selector after the game’, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about mate’, and ‘I think I just gave the explanation’.

Like England, Italy were also convincingly beaten on home soil at the Stadio Olimpico. With France Smith’s side put to the sword by a masterclass from Antoine Dupont in a 50-10 loss.