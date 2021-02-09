Marland Yarde set to stay at Sale Sharks

SALE SHARKS appear to be close to agreeing to a contract extension with former England winger Marland Yarde.

Yarde, 28, who has 13 Test caps, moved to the North-West in November 2017 after a two-season stint with Harlequins.

The St Lucia-born ace who only took up rugby aged 14, after playing football for Queens Park Rangers age teams, started his professional career with London Irish.

There had been whispers of interest from Newcastle Falcons, but Yarde is settled in Manchester where he has launched a project to help the homeless.

He remains a key figure within the Sharks backline, having...