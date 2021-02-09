Sekope Kepu terminates his contract at London Irish

London Irish have confirmed they have terminated the contract of Sekope Kepu at the player’s request.

Kepu has held discussions with Exiles director of rugby Declan Kidney over recent weeks and last weekend confirmed that he felt he had no option but to return to New Zealand – where most of his family lives – citing private personal family health reasons for his decision.

Kidney said: “Whilst we are desperately disappointed, in these unprecedented times, we understand the human element of Sekope’s situation.

“We wish Sekope and his family well – and thank him for his contribution to the club.”

Kepu started in Irish’s 32-26 win over Gloucester on Saturday and had joined the Premiership club in May 2019.

A former Super Rugby title-winner with the Waratahs, Kepu is one of the most experienced tightheads on the planet having earned 106 caps for the Wallabies.

During his time at the Test level, Kepu featured at three separate World Cups in 2011, 2015 and 2019. On the biggest stage, the 35-year-old has accumulated 17 appearances for Australia.

The Rugby Paper reported on Sunday that London Irish had approached Leicester Tigers prop Facundo Gigena, who was released by Steve Borthwick on Monday along with lock Blake Enever.

On Tuesday, Irish have confirmed that the Argentine loosehead has joined with immediate effect.

Talk out of the Exiles has centred around the team’s desire to clinch Champions Cup qualification this season, and with their five-try victory over Gloucester they moved to sixth in the Premiership standings.