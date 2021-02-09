Worcester ‘disappointed’ by Michael Fatialofa airing medical bills concerns

Worcester have issued a statement in response to Michael Fatialofa airing his concerns that Warriors had not paid his outstanding medical bills.

It has been 13 months since the lock suffered a serious neck injury in action for Warriors against Saracens, when he was feared he may never walk again.

But since recovering from a C4 vertebrae fracture and severe spinal contusion which left Fatialofa temporarily paralysed and in an intensive care unit for three weeks, the New Zealander has been contacted numerous times about unpaid medical bills.

Last July, Worcester stood by Fatialofa and insisted they were in dialogue with RugbyCare and the Clinical Commissioning Group, the department of health body which compensates private health care which takes on care that the NHS cannot afford the capacity for.

Fatialofa was released from hospital to be admitted to the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital, a private hospital specialising on spinal injury rehabilitation.

The 28-year-old spent three months under their care at costs which are believed to exceed £100,000.

Hopefully the @WorcsWarriors will finally pay my hospital bill this year 🤞🏾 — Michael Fatialofa (@michaelfats) February 9, 2021

Following his post on social media, Worcester issued a statement saying they had paid the fees they were responsible and they were ready to have their legal partner represent the club and Fatialofa should the hospital attempt to claim fees.

The Warriors statement read: “We are disappointed and surprised to read Michael’s comment on social media about outstanding hospital fees as we have heard nothing from him since he returned from New Zealand before Christmas. We will always be here to support him and are just a phone call away.

“We are all also concerned that the hospital where he was treated still seem to be contacting Michael about unpaid fees because we are also waiting on a response to our last communication with them.

“The club has already paid the fees it was responsible for, neither the club nor Michael are responsible for any additional fees.

“We invited the hospital to follow the correct procedure and claim the fees from the Clinical Commissioning Group, with our full support and thanks for the care shown to Michael. We have heard nothing back from the hospital or the CCG.

“HCR Law, our club lawyers, are on standby to protect Michael if the hospital try to claim the fees from either of us.”