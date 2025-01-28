England vs Ireland U20s Six Nations Match Preview

By Dan Robertshaw

England Men’s U20s will look to start their Six Nations campaign with a win over Ireland on Thursday – the only team they did not defeat in last year’s tournament.

Mark Mapletoft’s side come into the competition defending champions and will be confident they can retain the title this year, but face the sizeable challenge of Neil Doak’s Ireland in Cork for their opening game.

Last year’s penultimate round saw the two sides draw 32-32 in a thrilling contest at The Rec, with England going on to beat France the following week and claiming the title.

All told, just a try bonus point separated the teams in the table, and Mapletoft is the first to recognise the importance of this year’s clash at Virgin Media Park.

Big Challenge First Up

Speaking to The Rugby Paper, he said: “We’ve had some big games with Ireland. This one is unusual – it’s Thursday night, it’s a bit different, but we know we’re in for a stern challenge away from home in any Six Nations game.

“To start up with Ireland, with whom we’ve had some terrific battles in the last two or three years, is probably as big a test as you’ll get.”

Sale Sharks second row Tom Burrow will captain the side in his first appearance for the u20s. Having been involved with Burrow on previous England age-group tours, Mapletoft says he has always been impressed by the leadership qualities demonstrated by the young man.

He said: “Tom was a brilliant captain of the standalone games in the under-19s in the spring last year. He’s a great bloke and a great leader, one who really leads by example.

“He speaks well and has the authority within the group to hold them to task when things aren’t going so well.

“But equally, he’s bright enough to understand that when things are going our way, how we try and hammer that home. I’m really excited for him.”

England’s Selection

England will look to exert their lightning-fast attacking game as early as possible, and are well equipped to do so with a back row selection full of pace and promise.

Comprised of Junior Kpoku, Henry Pollock and Kane James, the trio offer tremendous power with ball in hand, but are equally adept as defensive leaders and jackal threats.

Kpoku, usually a lock forward, currently plays his rugby with Racing 92 and is hot-tipped for a senior England call-up once eligible in 2027, while Pollock has already received the nod to replace the injured Alex Dombrandt in senior camp.

With 32 u20s caps between them, the three players bring significant experience and will be integral to a successful England performance on both sides of the ball.

Mapletoft on the Back Row

Mapletoft said: “All three of these guys were instrumental in slightly different ways last year. Junior was in the second row, Henry was at seven, and Kane had a big impact off the bench.

“I’ve been so impressed with Kane over our two warm-up games. By his own admission, he didn’t have the best start to the season with Exeter Uni, but he’s really come far over the last couple of months.

“We know what Henry brings to the party. He’s a big part of this group and his performances for Northampton this season have been outstanding, hence his call-up for senior England training.

“We know that Ireland are strong in the lineout, so having Junior in the back row gives us a bit of a height advantage. We feel it’s a really good balance – we’ve got pace, we’ve got power, mobility and explosivity.”

Ben Coen will step into the ten jersey having only recently begun his u20s journey.

The Exeter Chiefs man was called into the squad after fellow flyhalf George Makepeace-Cubitt was injured against Georgia, and Mapletoft says he has performed brilliantly ever since.

He said: “Ben has grasped every opportunity he’s been given. He understands our defensive system and delivers on that. He brings a calmness around the place and just does his job.

“He’s been challenged with some great players like Josh Bellamy returning and Ollie Davis coming up from the u18s, but we felt Ben was the right choice for this game.”

