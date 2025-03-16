France take title after Scots push them all the way

■By ETHAN BENTS

France.................. 45pts

Tries: Daunivucu 1, Akrab 12, Tilloles 19, Cowie 22, Echegaray 33, 45 Cotarmanac’h 58

Conversions: Cotarmanac’h 1, 12, 23, 34, 58

Scotland ............. 40pts

Tries: Brown 5, Watson 26, Blyth-Lafferty 36, Van Wyk 53, Douglas 73

Conversions: Urwin 6, 37, Brown 73

Penalties: Urwin 17, 42

Drop goals: Urwin 79

Champions: France lift the trophy

FRANCE beat Scotland in a 12-try thriller to secure the title in Paris after England’s defeat to Wales.

Les Bleus full-back and player of the match Jon Echegara...