Defeat has fuelled World Cup desire

TOM BURROW

ENGLAND U20 CAPTAIN

On the attack: Kane James has been in top form for England

PICTURE: Getty Images

WE’RE all pretty gutted, that’s the biggest loss a lot of us have had to take in our careers so far. It stings but it’s fuelled the fire for the World Cup this summer. We have to take the learnings out of it, take the positives, move on and make sure we’re not in that position again.

I said to the boys at full-time, let it hurt. It’s meant to be sore, it’s meant to sting but it’s important we stay together as a group, p...