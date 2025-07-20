Connect with us

Billy Sela: U20s World Championship last dance is something I’ll remember

It was emotional going into yesterday’s game knowing it was the final time I would pull on an England U20 jersey.
You don’t realise how quickly it all goes by until you’re at the end of a cycle. We’ve talked about it a lot in camp that this was the last dance for our age group. We kept telling ourselves that there was no second chance with this team after this tournament.

It’s got that Netflix Last Dance feel to it, even if we didn’t have the cameras following us 24/7. We’ve made our own little documentary in a way – handing around the camp camera, filming training, hotel life, all the stu...

