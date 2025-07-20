Connect with us

U20s World Championship Roundup: England recover from early Streeter dismissal

England dismantled Wales 51-13 on Monday to reach the fifth-place playoff final.
Despite going down to 14 men after Ollie Street-er was sent off in the 21st minute for a dangerous tackle, England recovered superbly from a slow start to rack up seven tries and dominate the second half.
Wales had taken an early 6-0 lead through two Harri Wilde penalties and looked in control when Sion Davies crashed over on the half-hour mark. However, momentum shifted just two minutes later when Nick Thomas was yellow-carded for collapsing a maul, leading to a penalty try for England.
From the...

