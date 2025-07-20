Paul Rees: England’s aim must be 2027 World Cup final

Paul Rees says that Steve Borthwick's men must build on their series success in Argentina, and aim for glory at the next World Cup

England's summer tour has created a mere ripple of interest compared to the tidal surge in Australia the Lions have been riding on, and that is the way head coach Steve Borthwick likes it.

Saturday night kick-offs in Argentina were not media friendly and the most attention England were given was when hooker Jamie George was called up by the Lions and withdrawn from the second Test side last week.

England flew out without their 13 Lions and a number of injured pl...