Connect with us

Features

Cuts are an admission of failure

THE goings-on in Wales bring to mind the book Agatha Christie said was the one she found the most difficult to write -And Then There Were None.
It is set on the Devon coast. Eight guests are invited a mansion where they find a butler and a housekeeper waiting for them, but not a host. One by one, they are bumped off until there are none left alive.
Back in 2003, there were five Welsh regions, created because the old club system was considered to dilute the spread of talent and lack cost effectiveness.
“We have to look to the future,” said David Moffett, below, the Wels...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Features