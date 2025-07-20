Connect with us

Dream Team

Dream Team – Markus Burcham

Markus Burcham, the Blackheath and former Ealing Trailfinders & England Counties centre, chooses the best XV he has played with or against
1. Lewis Brown – Played together at Ealing and he looked more like a Calvin Klein pants model than a prop. Strong as an ox and sneaky quick! A real smooth boy that would happily mix it with the opposition in the cold and wet.
2. Harry Fry – Incredible work rate, ultimate team player and the funniest bloke you’ll meet, you’d always want him in your camp, mainly for the socials at Blackheath. I don’t know anyone who deserved to get 100 caps for the clu...

