Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Chris Hewett: France v the British and Irish Lions would be a stretch

Suddenly, rugby’s 24-hour news cycle is full of chatter about a French seat at the British and Irish Lions table.
Abdel Benazzi, perhaps the finest Les Bleus forward of the professional era and certainly one of the heavier hitters currently to be found among the sport’s governing classes, is pressing for a one-off match ahead of the 2029 trip to New Zealand, while others are keen on a full tour, with all the bells and whistles.
All of which sounds grand on the face of it, but there is so much devil in the detail, it might be easier to cut out the middle man and tour Hell instead.
What wo...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions