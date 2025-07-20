Connect with us

Bordeaux get a hard start against the Bulls

Champions: Bordeaux Begles celebrate

CHAMPIONS Cup holders Bordeaux Bègles will begin their title defence with a tough away fixture in South Africa against the Bulls on December 6.
They then face the Scarlets on the Welsh region’s return to the top-tier competition before a rerun of last year’s final against Northampton in round three. Saints kick-off with a trip to Pau.
Premiership champions Bath won the Challenge Cup last year and begin their quest to land the big one against head of rugby Johann van Graan’s former club, Munster at The Rec. Bath are the...

