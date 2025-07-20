Connect with us

Family fly out to witness Arthur Clark’s England debut

Arthur Clark fulfilled a lifelong family dream when he walked out to make his debut for England in Washington DC last night in front of his parents Barry and Margaret, and girlfriend Lexie.

The Gloucester second row, 23, was first inspired to pick up a rugby ball by his dad, who wore the famous Cherry & White jersey back in the 1980s.
Clark started off playing football in the west country before one day pivoting towards the oval ball and never looking back since. The imposing lock honed his early craft at Stow-on-the-World RFC before graduating up into the Kingsholm academy and progress...

