U20s World Championship: England’s title defence is ended with a whimper

5TH-6TH PLAY-OFF
England .............40pts
Tries: Tuipulotu 17, Ridl 21, Williams 36, Sela 52, Knight 61, Hammick 75
Conversions: Coen 18, 22, 37, 53, 62

Australia ...........68pts
Tries: Langi 4, Ekanayake 8, 73, Harvey 13, 23, Fowler 30, Watters 49, Enasio 57, 77, Martens 60
Conversions: Fowler 5, 9, 13, 24, 31, 58, 60, Harvey 74, 78
Following last year’s heroics, 2024 champions England finished this edition sixth following a disappointing defeat to Australia in the fifth-place play-off.
A 16-try bonanza ensued in Rovigo as Australia avenged their pool defeat to Mark Mapletoft’s side ...

