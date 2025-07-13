Connect with us

Fiji 29-14 Scotland: Fijians on front foot as Darcy Graham red ends Scottish hopes

Fiji ......................29pts
Tries: Ikanivere 35, Ravouvou 39, Wainiqolo 58, Penalty 66
Conversions: Muntz 40, 59
Penalty: Muntz 20

Scotland ..........14pts
Tries: Rowe 2, Jordan 43
Conversions: Burke 3, 44
Fiji produced a stirring second-half performance to claim a comfortable victory over Scotland in Suva, punishing the visitors’ ill-discipline and flair less attack with clinical precision and trademark Pacific flair.
Tries from hooker Tevita Ikanivere and centre Kalaveti Ravouvou just before half-time gave the hosts a narrow 15–7 lead at the break, after Kyle Rowe’s early score...

