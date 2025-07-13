Connect with us

International Rugby

New Zealand 43-17 France: All Blacks are too good for fragile Les Bleus

New Zealand .................43pts
Tries: Roigard 13, Savea 22, Taylor 28, Vaa’i 35, Jordan 53, Ioane 61
Conversions: B Barrett 14, 36, 54, 62; J Barrett 23
Penalty: B Barrett 7

France...............................17pts
Tries: Barre 46, Brennan 76
Conversions: Le Garrec 47, Hastoy 77
Penalty: Le Garrec 19
New Zealand secured a series win over a second-string France side courtesy of a dominant display in Wellington.
The All Blacks’ clinical execution and relentless pressure proved too much for the underpowered French visitors, who were without their Top 14 finalists and struggled to ma...

