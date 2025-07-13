Connect with us

International Rugby

Wales 31-22 Japan: Dan Edwards has last word to snap historic losing streak

Japan ..................... 22pts
Tries: Takeuchi 40, Dearns 58, Riley 61
Conversions: Lee 40, 61
Penalty: Lee 23

Wales ......................31pts
Tries: Adams 8, Hardy 28, 35; Edwards 74
Conversions: Edwards 8, 28, 35, 74
Penalty: Edwards 48
Fly-half Dan Edwards was the hero as Wales finally took the monkey off their back with their first victory in 644 days.
It ended a miserable run of 18 losses with Edwards calming Welsh nerves by sealing the win with a 74th minute try after they had threatened to throw away a 21-3 lead.
