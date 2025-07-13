Connect with us

Ireland 106-7 Portugal: Humiliation for Os Lobos as Irish go on rampage

Portugal .............. 7pts
Try: Martins 52
Conversion: Aubry 53

Ireland.............106pts
Tries: McCloskey 1, Gavin 8, 41, O’Brien 10, 23, Bolton 12, 35, Clarkson 31, Casey 41, Prendergast 50, 59, Nash 55, Frawley 57, Kendellen 72, Murphy 78, Penalty 83
Conversions: Crowley 1, 9, 11, 13, 24, 32, 41, 42, 58, 60, 72, 78
Ireland secured their all-time biggest winning margin at Test level with a 15-try humiliation of a Portugal side who have continued their regression following a promising 2023 World Cup.
Paul O’Connell’s side secured records in points scored (106), winning margin (99),...

