Connect with us

Columnists

Nick Cain: Felipe Contepomi committed selection hara-kiri against England

Felipe Contepomi Argentina

England deserved most of the plaudits lavished on them after their comprehensive four try 35-12 dismantling of Argentina last weekend.
Fin Baxter, Jamie George and Joe Heyes punished the Pumas’ desperately weak scrum – as I’m sure Asher Opoku-Fordjour (at loose-head) and Afo Fasogbon would have also done – and the acute attacking orchestration and goal-kicking accuracy of George Ford in the second half, combined with clinical finishing of Tom Roebuck and company did the rest.
The only proviso is that Felipe Contepomi committed one of the biggest howlers by a head coach in recent memory.
Ha...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Columnists