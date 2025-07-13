Connect with us

Makeen Alikhan taking on his old Harlequins pals for USA against England

Makeen Alikhan could come face-to-face with some of his former Harlequins team-mates when the USA host England in Washington on Saturday, and the newly-capped Eagles back row is doing all he can to ensure he’s in the thick of it.

The 23-year-old made a try-scoring debut for the United States in their 40-6 win over Belgium last weekend and now has his sights set on what would be a career-defining occasion in the US capital.
Having been born in Canada and raised in the UK, Alikhan is US-qualified through his father and spent three years at Harlequins before making the move to the States to pu...

