Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Paul Rees: It’s a free hit for the Wallabies against the British and Irish Lions

Australia needed the run-out against Fiji last Sunday, but an unwanted consequence was a neck injury suffered by Noah Lolesio that ruled the outside-half out of the series.
The 25-year-old may not be among the world’s leading 10s and would lag behind all four in the Lions’ squad, but he had come to provide some stability in what was a problem position, largely keeping things simple and arming the weapons outside him.
His loss leaves had coach Joe Schmidt, above right, with the choice of replacing him with Ben Donaldson, who came off the bench against Fiji, the three-cap Tom Lynagh, James O’C...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions