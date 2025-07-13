Paul Rees: No more talking, it’s time for the British and Irish Lions to roar…

Paul Rees says that, unless Joe Schmidt has been cultivating a banana tree, the Lions are unlikely to slip up

The Lions last weekend scored 14 points in the first half against the Waratahs, leading 14-5 at the break, but then managed just seven more.

Less than 24 hours later, Australia did the same, although against international opposition, Fiji, and they had to come from behind to secure victory with two minutes to go.

It was about all the two sides had in common ahead of Saturday’s first Test in Brisbane, 21 points each but no coming of age.

The Lions may have been deflated in victory ag...