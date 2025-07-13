Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Paul Rees: No more talking, it’s time for the British and Irish Lions to roar…

Paul Rees says that, unless Joe Schmidt has been cultivating a banana tree, the Lions are unlikely to slip up

The Lions last weekend scored 14 points in the first half against the Waratahs, leading 14-5 at the break, but then managed just seven more.
Less than 24 hours later, Australia did the same, although against international opposition, Fiji, and they had to come from behind to secure victory with two minutes to go.
It was about all the two sides had in common ahead of Saturday’s first Test in Brisbane, 21 points each but no coming of age.
The Lions may have been deflated in victory ag...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions