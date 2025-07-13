Dream Team – Joe Craggs

Joe Craggs, the Darlington MP and former Newcastle Falcons and England U18s second row, chooses the best XV he has played with or against...

1. Alfie Barron – Class scrummager, mint round the park and someone who is always up for a laugh, one of the best blokes I’ve ever met. He punches well above his weight and if he could have been bothered, he could have had 200 Premiership caps.

2. Santi Socino – I played with him mainly as a back rower and he could chop tackle like I’ve never seen. Then he put some weight on and learned how to throw, and he was equally as effective.

3. Adam Brockleban...