Connect with us

Chris Hewett

Chris Hewett: One kick to win it… so who do you want?

Whoever it was, it couldn’t have been Carwyn James. For one thing, the most celebrated coach of all was a Welshman who revelled in victories over New Zealand every bit as much as he enjoyed plotting the downfall of any English opposition he might encounter; for another, the silver-ferners hardly needed the services of a 24-carat rugby visionary to see the road ahead on World Cup semi-final day in 1995.
And anyway, Carwyn had gone to meet his maker a dozen years previously. Bottom line: we’re looking for someone else.
“It’s a team game,” wrote the still-anonymous correspondent in a fax (r...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Chris Hewett