South Africa 42-24 Italy: Italians make Springboks sweat

South Africa were made to work hard for this first Test triumph as Italy delivered a much improved second half performance after looking set to be blown away at the end of the first.
South Africa scored four first half tries from Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse and a double from Morne van den Berg but Italy roared back with a fine second half capped by tries from Manuel Zuliani, Pablo Dimcheff and Niccolo Cannone.
South Africa’s pack laid the platform, with Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, and Jasper Wiese pivotal before giving way to a strong bench that included RG Snyman and Kwagga Smith.
Italy

