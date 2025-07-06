International Rugby
U20s World Championship: Late Australia tries prove too much for Scotland
More in International Rugby
-
Henry Slade pulls out of England’s tour of Argentina and the USA through injury
By Paul Eddison, Sportsbeat Henry Slade has been ruled out of the remainder of...
-
George Ford joins 100 club in England victory over Argentina
George Ford became the eighth man to make 100 Test appearances for England in...
-
England 35-12 Argentina: Centurion George Ford leads the way
Argentina...............12pts Tries: Matera 52, Rubiolo 61 Conversions: Carreras 62 England...............35pts Tries: Roebuck 42, 47;...
-
Will Muir makes the most of his sevens training for England
Will Muir’s journey to a first England cap in La Plata started on the...