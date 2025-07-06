Connect with us

U20s World Championship: Baby Boks comeback sees England in trouble

England ...............22pts
Tries: Weimann 8, Treacey 12, Bracken 33 Conversions: Bellamy 9, Coen 12
Penalty: Coen 38

South Africa ......32pts
Tries: Jooste 24, Pead 29, 51; Mentoe 36 Conversions: Moyo 24, 37, 51
Penalties: Moyo 47, 50
World champions England face a do-or-die match in their final pool round against Australia on Wednesday after being upset by a devastating display from South Africa.
Qualification for the last four is now out of their hands due to only the best-placed pool runner-up being able to reach the semi-finals.
England had won six of their last seven meetings agai...

