Connect with us

International Rugby

Spain push Argentina all the way

POOL B
■By TOM RILEY

Argentina .........33pts
Tries: Penalty 24, Otano 50, 59; Coll 55; Galvan 65
Conversions: Senillosa 56, 60, 66
Spain ..................30pts

Tries: Ortega 4; Marsinyac Garcia 27, 38; Richardis 35
Conversions: Infer 27, 39
Penalties: Infer 20, 22
ARGENTINA clinched a thrilling victory over Spain with a dramatic second half comeback.
Spain led 30-7 at half-time but were kept pointless in the second half as the resurgent Pumitas scored 30 unanswered points to avoid a shock defeat.
Spain opened the scoring through Beltran Ortega’s try before ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in International Rugby