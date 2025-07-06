Connect with us

Scotland 29-26 NZ Māori: Scots hold on to deny brave Māori

NZ Maori ...........26pts
Tries: Nock 1, Walker-Leawere 31, Eklund 56, Wrampling 62
Conversions: Reihana 32, 57; Trask 63

Scotland ...........29pts
Tries: Paterson 10, Horne 23, 51, Reed 39 Conversions: Hastings 11, 24, 40
Penalty: Hastings 15
Scotland claimed a first-ever win over the Māori All Blacks with a thrilling victory in Whangārei to kick off their Pacific tour in style.
A fierce fightback from the hosts ensured a nervy finish but valiant Scottish defence secured the statement win for Gregor Townsend’s side.
Harry Paterson got the first Scotland try, George Horne grabbed a doubl...

