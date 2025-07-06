Connect with us

New Zealand 31-27 France: All Blacks forced to work by French

New Zealand ....... 31pts
Tries: Jordan 20, 47; Vaa’i 27, Barrett 40 Conversions: Barrett 21, 27, 41, 48 Penalty: Barrett 74

France....................27pts
Tries: Guillard 17, Villiere 43, Woki 50 Conversions: Le Garrec 18, 44, 50 Penalties: Segonds 7, Le Garrec 33
France responded to the criticism of sending an understrength team to New Zealand by pushing the All Blacks until the bitter end.
New Zealand secured a tense four-point win after fierce pre-match comments from former All Blacks Jeff Wilson, Mils Muliaina and Justin Marshall, who hit out at the fact that nearly half of the Fra...

