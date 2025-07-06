Connect with us

Japan 24-19 Wales: Woeful Welsh are humiliated one more time

Japan .....................24pts
Tries: Matsunaga 15, Nakasusu 58, Vaikea 70 Conversions: Lee 15, 58, 70
Penalty: Lee 63

Wales ......................19pts
Tries: B Thomas 4, Penalty 20, Rogers 21 Conversion: Costelow 4
Wales' embarrassment knows no bounds as they surrendered a 19-7 lead to chalk up their 18th consecutive defeat, easily a record for a Tier 1 nation in the professional era.
They last won against Georgia at the World Cup in October 2023 and this latest loss sees them fall to 14th in the world rankings with Japan climbing above them, having triumphed in an eminently forgetta...

