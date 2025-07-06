Connect with us

International Rugby

Ireland 34-5 Georgia: Tommy O’Brien is quick to take charge for Ireland

Georgia ................ 5pts
Try: Jalagonia 45

Ireland.............. 34pts
Tries: T O’Brien 2, 8; Casey 41, Timoney 70 Conversions: Prendergast 3, 9, 42, 71 Penalties: Prendergast 45, 62
Ireland secured a confident and controlled victory in Tbilisi, propelled by a try-double from debutant wing Tommy O’Brien and one from first-time captain Craig Casey.
Despite an inexperienced squad missing key players to the Lions, Ireland showed composure and clinical finishing to seal the triumph under challenging conditions to mark a successful start for interim head coach Paul O’Connell.
Casey said:...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in International Rugby