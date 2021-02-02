Official: WillGriff John to leave Sale for Wales homecoming

Scarlets have confirmed the signing of Sale Sharks prop WillGriff John.

Named in Wales’ 2020 Six Nations squad, John would have been susceptible to missing out on selection due to the WRU’s 60-cap rule for players based outside of its regions.

But the tighthead has decided against renewing his contract at Sale in preference of a move to Parc y Scarlets.

“WillGriff is a player who has built a strong reputation in the Premiership with the Sharks and it is great that we are able to bring him back to Welsh rugby,” said Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney.

“He is hungry to get back into the international set-up. He is a player who will add a lot to our squad and we look forward to welcoming him to Parc y Scarlets in the summer.”

John, 28, was selected by Wayne Pivac to start against Scotland in last year’s Six Nations but was denied the chance to make his debut as the pandemic brought the tournament to a halt.

He was subsequently left out of Wales’ autumn squad and is eager to return to the Test environment by impressing at Scarlets.

“Scarlets are a team known for playing an exciting style of rugby based on a strong set-piece and I am looking forward to joining up with the team in the summer,” said John.

“I have a young family now so it will be nice to be closer to home after being away from Wales for a number of years.

“After speaking with Glenn I was excited about joining the team and hopefully playing my part in future success.”

John displayed his scrummaging mettle in the Championship with Doncaster Knights, which led Sale to lure the forward to Manchester in 2017.

He has made 82 appearances in total for Sharks, with whom he claimed the Premiership Rugby Cup and qualification for the Champions Cup last season.