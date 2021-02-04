Saracens boys fit and ready vows Jamie George

■ By ADAM HATHAWAY

JAMIE George insists he is fit and fired up for England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday at Twickenham – despite not playing since December 6.

Saracens’ relegation to the yet-to-start Championship meant a rejig of schedules with George – opting for a bespoke training schedule instead of playing games.

Hooker George managed to fit in a Christmas wedding to long-term partner Katie – but the couple’s honeymoon is on hold. Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Elliot Daly and George will head to Twickenham without a game under their belts since playing France well before ...