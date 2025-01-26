Zheng shows his class to lead Scottish home in style

■By TOM JOHNSON

LONDON Scottish showed their power and determination with an impressive attacking display to ease to victory at the Richmond Athletic Ground.

It extended their winning streak to three games and head coach Joe Gray said: “I thought we were excellent today,. The last three wins have been huge for us. Winning becomes a habit and then we can get the momentum going.

“It was an all round good game against a hard team to play. We managed to nullify their maul and scrum which are their big threats.”

The game started in Hartpury’s favour ...