Slevin steps up to earn Chinnor a fair share

■By RHYS ANDERSON
Hartpury ............17pts
Tries: Protheroe 29, Short 36, Smith 50 Conversion: Bazalgette 36
Chinnor ..............17pts
Tries: Passman 15, Carter 45 Conversions: Slevin 16, 46 Penalty: Slevin 80
CONNOR Slevin’s last minute 45-yard penalty levelled the score to earn Chinnor a share of the points.
Slevin’s kick capped off a brilliant effort from the away side who spent the majority of the game in the Hartpury half and may have felt like they deserved a bit more from the game.
Slevin, who also converted two tries, said: “I was missin...
