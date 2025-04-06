Slevin steps up to earn Chinnor a fair share

■By RHYS ANDERSON

Hartpury ............17pts

Tries: Protheroe 29, Short 36, Smith 50 Conversion: Bazalgette 36

Chinnor ..............17pts

Tries: Passman 15, Carter 45 Conversions: Slevin 16, 46 Penalty: Slevin 80

CONNOR Slevin’s last minute 45-yard penalty levelled the score to earn Chinnor a share of the points.

Slevin’s kick capped off a brilliant effort from the away side who spent the majority of the game in the Hartpury half and may have felt like they deserved a bit more from the game.

Slevin, who also converted two tries, said: “I was missin...