It’s sweet revenge as Holmes gets late winner

■By WILL PERRINGWOOD
Nottingham .....28pts
Tries: Ramage 24, Olowofela 36, Cherry 48, Graham 54
Conversions: Arden 24, 36, 48, 54
L Scottish ........33pts
Tries: Trenholm 5, Jibulu 17, Nutton 38, Bradley 45, Holmes 71
Conversions: Wilstead 17, 38, 45, 71
LONDON Scottish moved up to eighth in the table after avenging October’s heavy home defeat to Nottingham.
The Archers secured a 48-14 bonus-point victory in Richmond but Scottish edged this one five tries to four which pleased director of rugby Bryan Redpath.
“I am delighted for the lads because I felt l...
