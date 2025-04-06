It’s sweet revenge as Holmes gets late winner

■By WILL PERRINGWOOD

Nottingham .....28pts

Tries: Ramage 24, Olowofela 36, Cherry 48, Graham 54

Conversions: Arden 24, 36, 48, 54

L Scottish ........33pts

Tries: Trenholm 5, Jibulu 17, Nutton 38, Bradley 45, Holmes 71

Conversions: Wilstead 17, 38, 45, 71

LONDON Scottish moved up to eighth in the table after avenging October’s heavy home defeat to Nottingham.

The Archers secured a 48-14 bonus-point victory in Richmond but Scottish edged this one five tries to four which pleased director of rugby Bryan Redpath.

“I am delighted for the lads because I felt l...