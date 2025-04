Nayalo hits heights to give Cov a timely lift

■By PAUL SMITH

Coventry ........................... 49pts

Tries: Robson 1, 43; Nayalo 23, 54; Owen 58, Barton 71, Mannion 75 Conversions: Mathews 1, 23, 43, 54, 58; Mannion 71, 75

Caldy ................................... 31pts

Tries: Sproston 5, Wynn 25, Robinson 30, Sanders 63 Conversions: Barker 5, 25, 30, 63

Penalty: Barker 48

INSPIRED by an outstanding contribution from Senitiki Nayalo, Coventry battled their way past gritty Caldy in a point-per-minute contest played in perfect conditions.

The Fijian-born British Army powerhouse topped off a memorable display with...