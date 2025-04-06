Doncaster maintain push up the table

■By GUY
WILLIAMS Doncaster ......... 41pts
Tries: Bennett 46, 59; Mulipola 21, Green 27, Olowofela 40, Ene 72
Conversions: Dolly 27, 46, 69, 72
Penalty: Dolly 9
Bedford .............32pts
Tries: Tuilagi 37, 55; Le Bourgeois 12, Fish 17, Worley 52
Conversions: Maisey 12, 37
Penalty: Maisey 32
DONCASTER’S much improved form gathered pace at Castle Park where they beat second placed Bedford by six tries to five in an entertaining contest in which red and yellow cards were displayed regularly.
Bedford played almost all the second half with 14 men after winger Alfi...
