Sharks try to lure the Du Preezes back home to Durban

THE SHARKS have failed in a bid to lure two of the three Du Preez brothers into leaving Sale Sharks and returning home.

The South African franchise recently announced that American consortium MVM Holdings had invested in the club.

And they also unveiled a partnership with global entertainment agency Roc Nation who were founded by rapper Jay-Z.

The Sharks have been looking to tempt home some South African players who have moved abroad in the last 18 months.

They have enquired about Sale forwards Jean-Luc and Dan du Preez, who left Durban to move to North West a couple of years ago.

